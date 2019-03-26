ST Podcast: Jordan Peele's Us (with spoilers)

Double Feature Movie Podcast | S2 E7 | Us (with spoiler zone) and Triple Frontier
Time: 22 doubly chilling minutes
Jordan Peele is back after his near-perfect debut of 2017's Get Out.
And this time he's doubling down in that Us is a horror film about doppelgangers. And occasionally rabbits.
Jonathan Roberts and Cheow Sue-Ann discuss the horror movie (spoiler zone at the 9.30 mark), marvel at the acting of Lupita Nyong'o and wonder just how many YouTube video essays this will spawn.
They also have some recommendations for those not going out..
