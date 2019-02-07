ST Podcast: Is everything awesome with The Lego Movie 2?

Double Feature Movie Podcast | S2 E2 | Is The Lego Movie 2 still awesome? And is How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World a worthy farewell?

Time: 19 catchy mins

They could probably entertain the kids but is there enough in these films for the grown-ups. Okay, maybe not "grown up". Is there enough for the "older" audience?

Cheow Sue-Ann and Jonathan Roberts discuss How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Jump to 9.40 for the Lego Movie review.

Enjoy...

Produced by Jonathan Roberts

