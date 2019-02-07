ST Podcast: Is everything awesome with The Lego Movie 2?

Double Feature Movie Podcast | S2 E2 | Is The Lego Movie 2 still awesome? And is How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World a worthy farewell?
Time: 19 catchy mins
They could probably entertain the kids but is there enough in these films for the grown-ups. Okay, maybe not "grown up". Is there enough for the "older" audience?
Cheow Sue-Ann and Jonathan Roberts discuss How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.
Jump to 9.40 for the Lego Movie review.
Enjoy...
Produced by Jonathan Roberts
