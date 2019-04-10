ST Podcast: Preview of Game Of Thrones' final season premiering 9am, April 15

Join The Watch Ep 1 - | Preview of Game Of Thrones' final season premiering 9am, April 15 | Our best, worst and wildest GoT theories

33 Valyrian minutes

Synopsis: Winter is here. The final season of Game Of Thrones starts on April 14 (9am, April 15, Singapore time) and The Straits Times will be providing a post-broadcast breakdown of each of the six final episodes every Monday.

Host Jonathan Roberts is joined by various emissaries from the different kingdoms of ST: Olivia Ho, Melissa Heng, Jan Lee, Hairianto Diman and S Sakthivel.

In this episode, the team discuss its best and worst moments from Seasons 1-7, and at the 17-minute mark, unleash their wildest theories for this series. Prepare to have your mind blown.

The eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones premieres in Singapore on HBO (Starhub TV Ch 601/ Singtel TV Ch 420) and can be streamed on HBO GO app.

Valar morghulis.

What are your own wildest Game Of Thrones theories? Email us below.

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

