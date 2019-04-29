ST Podcast: Game Of Thrones hits a game-changing episode

Join The Watch Ep 3: Game Of Thrones' Endgame – Winter no more?

17 spoiler-laden minutes

Who saw that coming? The Battle of Winterfell was packed with heart-stopping, scream inducing moments. At points every one looked close to death.

But some deaths are bigger than others.

Host Jonathan Roberts is joined by ST's Olivia Ho, Jan Lee, S Sakthivel and Hairianto Diman.

They discuss the big moments of S8E3 and ask: Where do we go from here? Who dies next? And when will Hairianto let go of shipping GenYa (Gendry and Arya)?

That's as much as we'll say here. You'll have to listen to get the spoilers.

The final season of Game Of Thrones premieres in Singapore on HBO (Starhub TV Ch 601/ Singtel TV Ch 420) and can be streamed on HBO GO app.

Valar morghulis.

