ST Podcast: Game Of Thrones finale reviewed (Part 1)

Join The Watch | Ep 6 | Game Of Thrones Finale – Arguing over the end

38 minutes of tear-stained spoilers

And so our watch ends.

The finale of Game Of Thrones took us to places we were not expecting.

But was it brilliant, good or the worst finale ever?

Host Jonathan Roberts is joined by ST's Jan Lee, Hairianto Diman, Melissa Heng and S Sakthivel.

Yet some of the events cause more than a few arguments within the panel.

They tussle over the big moments of S8E6 before signing off forever.

That's as much as we'll say here. You'll have to listen to get the spoilers.

Valar morghulis.

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

