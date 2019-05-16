ST Podcast: Daenerys burns bridges (and everything else)

Join The Watch Ep 5: Fire and madness – Daenerys burns her bridges (and everything else)

20 minutes of combustible spoilers

Well, don't say we didn't tell you so.

A surprise use of tactics sees Daenerys do well against Cersei's forces. But a lack of sleep, food and friendship means she makes some very rash decisions.

Host Jonathan Roberts is joined by ST's Olivia Ho, Hairianto Diman, Melissa Heng and S Sakthivel.

They discuss the big moments of S8E5 and ask: What is 'respect sex'?

That's as much as we'll say here. You'll have to listen to get the spoilers.

The final season of Game Of Thrones premieres in Singapore on HBO (Starhub TV Ch 601/ Singtel TV Ch 420) and can be streamed on HBO GO app.

Valar morghulis.

Share your take on Game Of Thrones season 8 at podcast@sph.com.sg

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

Discover more ST Podcasts on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts