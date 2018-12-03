ST Podcast: Creed II spoiler review, a Dumbledore argument and a double dose of Coen Bros

Double Feature Movie Podcast: Creed II spoiler review, a Dumbledore argument and a double dose of Coen Bros

Time: Floating like a butterfly for 18mins

Our main feature this week is Creed II and we're shocked at the amount of praise we're giving Sylvester Stallone. However, the praise fest comes to a shrieking halt thanks to a disagreement over Dumbledore.

Elsewhere, other recommendations come via the work of the Coen Brothers in The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs and The Man Who Wasn't There

Presenters: Jonathan Roberts, Cheow Sue-Ann

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

Subscribe, like and rate Double Feature on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGx

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXh

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeZ

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg