ST Podcast: Creed II spoiler review, a Dumbledore argument and a double dose of Coen Bros

Double Feature Movie Podcast: Creed II spoiler review, a Dumbledore argument and a double dose of Coen Bros
Time: Floating like a butterfly for 18mins
Our main feature this week is Creed II and we're shocked at the amount of praise we're giving Sylvester Stallone. However, the praise fest comes to a shrieking halt thanks to a disagreement over Dumbledore.
Elsewhere, other recommendations come via the work of the Coen Brothers in The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs and The Man Who Wasn't There
Presenters: Jonathan Roberts, Cheow Sue-Ann
Produced by: Jonathan Roberts
