ST Podcast: Boy band Blue in Singapore on March 2 and theatre production Still Life

British boy band Blue comprises of members (from left) Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Lee Ryan and Antony Costa. We preview their show in this Life Picks podcast.
Published
1 hour ago

Life Picks Ep 24 Season 2 (March 1) - Boy band Blue in Singapore and theatre production Still Life

6:44 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks, and if you're a visiting tourist.

This week, we chat about the English boy band Blue, performing in Singapore on March 2, as well as theatre production Still Life by Checkpoint Theatre. The show runs from Feb 28 to March 10.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

