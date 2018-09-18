ST Podcast: Bookmark This! Ep 1 - Communists, classic myths and Crazy Rich Asians

Bookmark This! - Communists, classic myths and Crazy Rich Asians

11:33 mins

Synopsis: A new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and recommend reads fresh off the press.

We chat about Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan and State Of Emergency by Jeremy Tiang, as well as new novels My Year Of Rest And Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh and The Silence Of The Girls by Pat Barker.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Ernest Luis

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiq