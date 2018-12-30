ST Podcast: Best & Worst movies of 2018

Double Feature Movie Podcast season finale: Best & 'Worst' of 2018
Time: A climactic 28.33
The end is nigh! Well, the end of 2018 anyway.
It's been an amazing year for film, so Jonathan Roberts, Joanne Soh and Cheow Sue-Ann look at the films that moved them at both ends of the scale — the best and the most disappointing.
Featuring Avengers: Infinity War, Tomb Raider, Incredibles 2, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts, Zhang Yimou, Deadpool, Phantom Thread and more!
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg