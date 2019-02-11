ST Podcast: A battle over Alita: Battle Angel

Double Feature Movie Podcast |S2 E3| A battle over Alita: Battle Angel and Captain Marvel comes to town
Time: A wide-eyed 18 mins
It's big eyes and CGI all round as Jonathan Roberts and Joanne Soh get to the mechanics of the two-decades-in-the-making, James Cameron – Robert Rodriguez collaboration, Alita: Battle Angel.
One enjoyed it, one did not – no prizes for guessing who did not like it.
And with Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson and Gemma Chan coming to Singapore to promote Captain Marvel, there's a quick dive into the much-anticipated opening act for Avengers: Endgame
Enjoy...
Produced by Jonathan Roberts
Subscribe, like and rate Double Feature on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGx
iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXh
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeZ
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg