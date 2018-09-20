Spycam found in K-idols' room

SEOUL • It was not a portable battery charger, but a spycam disguised as one.

The device was discovered in a room used by South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung and girlband Apink's Yoon Bo-mi while they were shooting a variety programme called Borderless Food Cart.

According to the programme's channel, Olive, the spycam was exposed by Shin on Sunday when the stars were filming overseas. The spycam was installed by a male employee from a company contracted to set up cameras for the shoot.

"We found that the illegally installed camera was his personal belonging brought at his own discretion. We confirmed that the camera did not contain any problematic footage and nothing has been leaked," said the channel.

"All of us, including the staff, have immediately returned to South Korea after confiscating all the equipment related to the incident and the employee voluntarily underwent a police investigation."

The man reportedly told the police that curiosity was behind his act. The police plan to seek an arrest warrant.

Borderless Food Cart, which features South Korean celebrities running a Korean-style food cart in foreign countries, is scheduled to air later this month.

High-tech South Korea has been battling a growing epidemic of spycam videos, which largely involves men secretly filming women in schools, offices, trains, toilets, changing rooms and on the street.

Such crimes reported to the police surged from about 1,100 in 2010 to more than 6,500 last year, with many offenders sharing or selling photos and videos online.

