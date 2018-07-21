Springsteen's Broadway show to air on Netflix

NEW YORK • Bruce Springsteen is recording his Broadway show and will release it as a Netflix special on Dec 15, the day of the production's final onstage performance.

The singer invited a private audience for two extra performances this week - on Tuesday and Wednesday - while cameras recorded his show for the special.

Springsteen On Broadway, which has been running at the 948-seat Walter Kerr Theatre since October, is a reflective two-hour programme in which he intersperses stripped-down versions of some of his most popular songs with stories about his life adapted from his memoir, Born To Run.

He performs the show mostly alone - accompanying himself on piano, guitar and harmonica. His wife, Patti Scialfa, joins him for a few songs.

The show has been a financial success, with an average price of about US$510 (S$698) a ticket.

As of Sunday, it had grossed US$76 million and had been seen by a total audience of 151,549.

Springsteen generally does four or five shows a week - fewer than the usual eight for most Broadway productions - and has taken several weeks off. As of Sunday, he had performed the show 160 times.

The show has been appealing to fans in part because it afforded them a rare opportunity to see one of America's most popular recording artists in a venue much smaller than the arenas and stadiums in which he usually performs.

After extending the show three times, Springsteen has said the final performance will be on Dec 15, at which point he will have done the show 236 times.

The show won very strong reviews from critics and, this year, Springsteen was given a special, non-competitive Tony Award in recognition of the production.

