Spotlight on Latinos next?

LOS ANGELES • The success of Crazy Rich Asians - coming on the heels of Black Panther (2018) setting records with its majority-black ensemble - has another underrepresented group wondering when it will get its moment: Latinos.

Hispanic and Latino Americans are largely absent from the big screen: 6.2 per cent of speaking characters in the top 100 movies last year were Hispanic or Latino characters, according to the University of Southern California.

A romantic comedy or drama with a majority-Latino cast has never hit it big in the United States.

"The people in charge, mostly, are non-Hispanic people and they are the ones with the power to approve and greenlight Latino stories," said Mr Jack Rico, a film critic and podcaster. "They decide not to."

The question now is whether those attitudes are changing.

With Hollywood catching on to the idea that diversity translates into dollars at the box office, some studios have set out to harness Hispanic spending power at the box office.

Lions Gate Entertainment formed Pantelion Films in 2010 with Mexican television giant Grupo Televisa SAB, aiming to give wider theatrical distribution to movies for Latino audiences.

It recently remade the 1987 film, Overboard, putting Mexican comedian and film-maker Eugenio Derbez in the role of the wealthy yacht owner.

It became the highest grossing release for the label, collecting more than US$50 million (S$68 million) in the US, while costing about US$12 million to make. Two-thirds of the audience was Latino.

After Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther, the idea of putting together an all-Latino equivalent is a "no-brainer", said Mr Ben Lopez, executive director at the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (Nalip).

"We are no longer a niche audience - we can carry a film domestically and internationally."

Nalip was part of a cross-cultural group that helped promote Crazy Rich Asians with Warner Bros.

Mr Jeff Yang, co-host of the podcast, They Call Us Bruce, said the ultimate goal is about changing the way Hollywood sees itself and its business model, as he called on Asians who bought tickets for Crazy Rich Asians to also support films by African-American film-makers.

