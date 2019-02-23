Singapore's largest nightclub to open

The nightlife scene here will get a big boost with the Republic's largest nightclub, Marquee Singapore, which opens on April 12 at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Stretching across 2,300 sq m and spanning three storeys topped by a 30m-high ceiling, the party playground will house an eight-armed indoor ferris wheel - with a photo booth in each pod-offering views of the dance floor.

A three-storey-high slide will add to the carnival-like atmosphere .

The space, formerly occupied by one of MBS' theatres, is more than twice as large as Zouk in Clarke Quay, and Ce La Vi, on the rooftop of MBS, which are both about 900 sq m.

Marquee Singapore is the latest in a line of outposts set up by Marquee New York, which opened in 2003.

The club is owned by the Tao Group - one of the United States' leading nightlife, entertainment and dining businesses. It also has outlets in Las Vegas and Sydney.

As part of the opening here, there will be a red-carpet event, as well as a slew of internationally-acclaimed DJs at the decks. The line-up is yet to be announced, although Marquee's outlets have played host to the likes of DJs such as Armin Van Buuren and Kaskade, and rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott.

The club component of Marquee is part of a multi-concept entertainment and dining destination that will also house Avenue, a speakeasy-style lounge set to open in May; as well as Koma, a Japanese eatery and sushi bar, which will open within the year.

Koma is a new dining concept for Tao Group. Avenue is a club concept that originated in New York in 2009. The celebrity haunt opened in Los Angeles in 2017.

With features such as a mini-bowling alley and an arcade with vintage pinball machines, and a slant towards hip-hop and rock 'n' roll music, it will be a more exclusive and intimate space than the main Marquee nightclub.

The triple opening of Marquee, Avenue and Koma here is the most ambitious expansion yet by Tao Group, which kicked off its venture here with the opening of restaurant and rooftop bar Lavo atop the MBS SkyPark in January last year.

All four concepts are the result of a partnership between Las Vegas Sands-owned MBS and Tao Group.

Its co-founder Noah Tepperberg said in a statement yesterday: "Singapore has proven to be the robust heart and soul within Asia for us at Tao Group. We are excited and humbled to play a part in shaping the future of Singapore's entertainment and dining landscape, and to bring about a thrilling integration of concepts for guests from Singapore and beyond."

The hope is for all three venues to "enhance Singapore's dining and nightlife scene", according to Las Vegas Sands' vice-president of global restaurant and nightlife development, Mr Patrick Lang.

Frequent partygoer Kathi-Lyn Ong, 29, is looking forward to a "refreshing" and "more high-end" experience at Marquee Singapore. The managing director of Joji bar at Carlton Hotel says: "I'm excited to see what big-name DJs they'll bring to the scene."