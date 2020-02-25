S'pore celebs give out care packages during outbreak

When Singapore socialite Kim Lim spoke to fellow volunteers from a local charity group, she was dismayed by the number of scammers using the coronavirus outbreak to exploit others.

Several volunteers had ordered hand sanitisers and masks online only to receive packages of "liquids with no anti-bacterial functions" and "pieces of paper".

As Ms Lim, 28, knew that senior citizens were especially vulnerable to illness and yet may not be able to obtain these items to protect themselves against the virus, she began thinking of ways to help.

She managed to secure some 1,000 hand sanitisers from suppliers of her healthcare company Illumia Medical and Therapeutics.

She gathered a team of about 30 staff members and friends to pack the hand sanitisers with wet wipes, Dettol soap bottles, biscuits and a pamphlet with information on the coronavirus as well as hygiene tips.

They got up early on Sunday to distribute the care packages to senior citizens living in the south and eastern parts of Singapore, covering about 900 Housing Board units in neighbourhoods such as Redhill and Jalan Besar, from 7am to 6pm.

"Most of them were appreciative and happy to see a friendly face," said Ms Lim, adding that she was just glad to be doing something for senior citizens, whom she says she has a "soft spot" for.

For more than 15 years, she has volunteered with different organisations to distribute food hampers and other essentials to the elderly every few months.

Other celebrities like home-grown actress Rui En have also tried to do their part. Last week, she mobilised her fanclub RBKD to send 2,150 care packages to healthcare workers in Singapore, thanking them for their efforts to fight the virus.

The packages included bottles of water, muesli bars, hand cream, gel pads for their feet as well as revitalising face and eye masks. The items cost $88,000 in total and were sponsored by brands such as cosmetics maker L'Oreal Paris Singapore and Kyusoku Jikan, which specialises in leg care products, from Lion Corporation Singapore, according to a Facebook post by the fanclub last Friday.

Besides medical personnel, cleaners working at Singapore General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases also received the care packages.

TVB cleans up after make-up artist tests positive for coronavirus

Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB has confirmed that a make-up artist employed there had tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third health scare for TVB, which first raised the alarm earlier this month when a part-time actor was seen vomiting on the grounds of TVB Studios in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

This was followed by a second health scare where five actors - Vincent Wong, Sisly Choi, Jessica Kan, Owen Cheung and Kelly Cheung - who are currently filming TVB serial drama Legal Mavericks 2, called in sick to work.

It resulted in a three-day delay in production.

According to Hong Kong daily Ming Pao, the make-up artist was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, a hot spot for coronavirus infections. The cruise ship is currently quarantined at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan.

The make-up artist contacted the company on Thursday about her condition.

"She is now receiving treatment in Japan," said a TVB spokesman, who added that the make-up artist had been away on leave since Jan 25.

According to TVB reports, the company sent workers to disinfect the make-up room after receiving news that the make-up artist had tested positive. All the chairs in the make-up room were thoroughly wiped down and notices reminding staff to observe good hygiene were put up throughout the building.

Hong Kong actress Koni Lui (Come Home Love: Lo And Behold, 2017), who had worked closely with the make-up artist, told reporters she was not worried over the news as the make-up artist had not visited the office since going on leave.

Lui told reporters personal hygiene had always been observed and practised by TVB staff, with people wearing surgical masks and ensuring make-up items were properly disinfected.