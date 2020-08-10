Spooky drama a chilling time for Qi Yuwu

Actor Qi Yuwu is not looking forward to filming the supernatural scenes in the horror-adventure drama The Ferryman - Legends Of Nanyang.

The 43-year-old, who does not even dare to watch horror movies, says in a telephone interview with local media: "I'm going to pretend we are in a long Halloween party, because I'm scared I will not be able to fall asleep after the horror scenes."

He was speaking from Malaysia, where the series recently began filming.

The Ferryman is believed to be the first drama series with heavy supernatural elements for Qi, who had a supporting role in Malaysian-Hong Kong horror film Walk With Me last year.

Despite his aversion to horror, he took on the role due to his familiarity with producer Yeo Saik Pin, formerly from Mediacorp.

Yeo helmed the production of Qi's early hit drama The Champion (2004).

"I always wanted to work with Mr Yeo again, so when he asked me to go over to Malaysia for this series, I agreed," Qi says.

Hopefully, his co-stars - Malaysia-born Lawrence Wong of Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018) and rookie Taiwanese actress Kate Kinney - will fare better with the supernatural storyline.

Wong, 38, says: "I'm the only one out of the three of us who actually watches horror films. I like the thrills.

"But our series also touches on themes like friendship, romance and family, so it's more than just the supernatural elements."

Kinney, 19, says: "I have a lot of scenes where I have to get scared, but I think it should be okay even though I'm not that daring."

The Ferryman is a remake of the popular Chinese Web drama series Soul Ferry (2014 to 2016), reimagined in a Singaporean-Malaysian context.

The story follows a man, played by Wong, who has the ability to see ghosts and spirits. He starts work at a convenience store that seems normal in the day, but at night becomes the gateway between the mortal world and netherworld.

The series, which is set to air next year on Chinese streaming platform iQiyi, will also star familiar local names such as Tay Ping Hui, Jeanette Aw and Terence Cao.

Kinney, whose father is American and mother is Taiwanese, has waited months for filming to start.

She arrived in Johor Baru from the United States in March, when shooting was slated to begin. But the Malaysian movement control order, which started on March 18, stalled production.

Wong and Qi arrived in Malaysia last month and served their 14-day quarantine order before the series began shooting.

Now that the trio are finally together, Wong - a JB native - has plans to take them out.

"I heard Legoland is quite fun," he says with a laugh.