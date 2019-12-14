Sponsor drops Wang Leehom over age

TAIPEI • In July, Mandopop singer Wang Leehom posted a photograph which was used on the cover of Men's Health magazine.

In the caption, he wrote: "After lifting weights six times a week, for a year and a half, starting to see some results."

But that dedication is not enough to convince a sponsor not to cut ties - which started in 1998 - with him.

According to Oriental Daily, the mineral-water brand Wahaha has dropped Wang from its marketing campaigns because he is now 43 years old. A spokesman said the company wants its products to have a fresh, updated image - one which it thinks would be better highlighted by a younger celebrity.

It is giving its advertising a facelift even though Wang has been loyal to the company. He had reportedly never asked for a higher endorsement fee over the many years of their commercial relationship.

It seemed that was his way of conveying his gratitude to the company for taking a bet on him when he was just a newbie back in 1998.