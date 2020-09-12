Spike Lee premieres tribute to black victims at Toronto film fest

LOS ANGELES • American director Spike Lee kicked off a unique Toronto film festival on Thursday with a tribute to black victims of police violence, as his latest movie premiered online and at drive-in screenings due to the coronavirus.

With a pandemic and a closed Canadian border forcing Hollywood stars and media to remain home, North America's biggest film festival has scrambled to find socially distanced ways to present this year's line-up.

Even directors have stayed away, meaning that David Byrne's American Utopia - Lee's movie version of the Talking Heads musician's Broadway concert - officially opened the festival by streaming on the Web.

The unusual format did not dampen reviews.

Deadline Hollywood said the film "isn't just a concert doc, but also a life-affirming, euphoria-producing, soul-energising sing-along protest film that's asking us to rise up against our own complacency".

In the film, which meshes themes of community and battling injustice, Lee projects images of Mr Eric Garner, Ms Breonna Taylor and Mr George Floyd - all African Americans killed by police - over a rousing protest song.

The anthem features a call-and-response chant of "Say his name" for each black victim - a theme Lee, 63, has covered extensively over his long career.

"It feels like this year, in particular, what he's been saying for decades is resonating with a lot more people," festival co-head Cameron Bailey said.

"It does feel like it is exactly the film for the moment... it gives David and Spike the opportunity to really focus the audience's attention on issues of anti-black racism of the Black Lives Matter movement," he added.

The Toronto International Film Festival typically draws half a million attendees to its celebrity-studded red carpets and world premieres, which include Oscar hopefuls and obscure arthouse flicks hoping to find distributors.

This year, due to Covid-19, only movie lovers who are already based in town can attend physical screenings at a dramatically pared-down festival boasting just 50 feature films on show - compared with a typical 300-odd.

On Thursday, small crowds gathered at drive-ins, a lakeside open-air screen and a handful of limited-capacity indoor theatres to watch Lee's movie, as well as French debut feature Spring Blossom by director Suzanne Lindon.

