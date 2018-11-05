Spice Girls set to announce British tour

LONDON • Mel C reportedly told her fellow Spice Girls she would not go on a reunion tour unless they took singing lessons.

They must have said yes because the 1990s girl group is set today to announce a British stadium tour for next year, but without Victoria Beckham, reported the Sun.

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994, split up in 2000, but performed at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

Beckham has gone on to stitch up a successful fashion career while other Spice Girls have become judges on television singing shows and even written children's books.

Beckham told Vogue magazine earlier this year that she was not keen on a reunion tour, saying: "What does that look like in the future? It's not me in a catsuit.'"

But other reports had suggested that she was initially keen to hit the road, even telling the others they could not use the Spice Girls brand name if she was not involved.

Her U-turn has not soured relations with Mel C, at least.

Last Friday, Beckham turned up at Eva Longoria's Global Gift Gala in London to cheer on Mel C who was performing.