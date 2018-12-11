Spice Girl Mel B suffers broken ribs and hand injury

Posting online, Mel B did not reveal details of how she ended up in such a state.
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK - There is scary news for fans of Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

She has been warded with two broken ribs and a hand injury that required three hours of surgery.

Posting online, the 43-year-old did not reveal details of how she ended up in such a state.

"My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs," she wrote.

She put on record her thanks to the medical team in the hospital, and also apologised to fans for cancelling an appearance on Monday night at the Strand Book Store in New York City.

She was slated to promote her memoir, Brutally Honest, CNN reported.

She also posted a video to thank her fellow Spice Girls - Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell Horner and Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm - who visited her in hospital.

Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding,I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital
When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls

Last month, the Spice Girls, which broke up in 2000, announced a reunion tour of British cities next year.

But Victoria Beckham, the other original member, will not be involved because of her business commitments. She is now a successful fashion designer.

