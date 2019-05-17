Spice Bus converted into Spice Girls-themed Airbnb apartment

If you miss the good ol' 90s, this is your chance to Spice Up Your Life.

The famous Spice Girls bus from the 1997 movie Spice World can now be rented on homesharing portal Airbnb for about £99 (S$173) a night.

Spice Girls superfan Suzanne Godley has converted the Spice Bus into a swanky apartment in Wembley Park, London.

The double-decker comes furnished with old-school decor like Union Jack armchairs, animal print rugs, hair scrunchies and disco balls.

Guests can also browse and listen to 90s magazines and CDs as well as bask under a "Girl Power" neon sign - a nod to the British girl group's famous slogan.

On her listing, Godley specified tongue-in-cheek house rules that paid further homage to Scary, Baby, Ginger, Posh and Sporty.

These include a 90s dress code, an acceptance of double-denim, a mandatory request for Girl Power and a "compulsory rendition of Goodbye on check out".



Goodbye is a 1998 song by the group - a farewell ballad to Geri Halliwell, or Ginger Spice, who left the line-up earlier that year.

In her Airbnb description, Godley hailed the Spice Girls as her "greatest love" after her children and partner.



"I adored their music growing up and used to choreograph routines to all my favourite songs," she wrote.

"I watched Spice World on repeat and never thought I'd get the chance to go inside the actual Spice Bus."



She added in a statement: "When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus I was desperate to be a part of its renovation... I can't wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience."

The iconic Union Jack-emblazoned double-decker gave rise to many memorable, albeit campy, moments in the film.



In one scene, Victoria Beckham takes over the steering wheel in her classic stilettos and "flies" the bus across London's Tower Bridge.

While commercially successful, the Spice World film was critically panned and earned the Spice Girls a collective Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress.

Arguably the biggest English girl group of the 90s, the Spice Girls enjoyed global success with catchy pop tunes like Wannabe, Say You'll Be There, 2 Become 1 and Viva Forever.

They made headlines again recently after announcing their reunion tour, which kicks off later in May.

While Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, will not be performing on this tour, tickets were snapped up within seconds.

Overnight stays aboard the Spice Bus are also fully booked for now, but Godley has promised to open up more dates.