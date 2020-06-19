Spanish drama Money Heist may get Korean version

SEOUL • Spanish heist crime drama, Money Heist (2017 to present), is reportedly getting a Korean remake, according to an exclusive report by South Korean newspaper, Ilgan Sports.

The television series, one of Netflix's most popular, follows a man who recruits eight others to carry out a heist of the Royal Mint of Spain.

The show has become one of Netflix's most-watched dramas and has enjoyed enormous success even in South Korea, often securing a place in the country's Top 10 list, according to Korean pop culture website, Koreaboo.

It is no surprise that Korean company BH Entertainment and its production agency, Zium Contents, are pushing for a South Korean remake.

BH Entertainment manages many top actors, including Lee Byung-hun (Mr Sunshine, 2018), and Yoo Ji-tae (Healer, 2014 to 2015).

Zium Contents is also pursuing a Hollywood remake of popular Korean horror film Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018).

Since the news broke, Korean netizens have been in a tizzy. Some have created their dream casting line-up, while others are speculating on how the storyline will develop.