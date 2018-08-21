Spacey film earns $172 on first day

LOS ANGELES • Scandal-plagued American actor Kevin Spacey's latest film Billionaire Boys Club earned only US$126 (S$172) on its debut last Friday, marking a career low for the disgraced star.

Billionaire Boys Club was filmed in 2015 and released with no publicity following a premium video-on-demand release last month. The film brought in US$126 last Friday and another US$162 last Saturday from 10 screens in selected theatres across the United States, American entertainment and media news website, the Wrap, reported.

"If the current national ticket price average of US$9.27 is used, that means that no more than 31 people bought tickets to see the crime drama," the Wrap noted.

Directed by James Cox and starring Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton, the film is based on a true story of a group of wealthy boys from Los Angeles during the early 1980s.

The two-time Oscar winner for 1995's crime thriller The Usual Suspects and 1999's drama American Beauty has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by some men.

As a result, he was fired by the streaming service, Netflix, from the cast of the last season of House Of Cards. He was also edited out of the film All The Money In The World (2017), with his role replaced by actor Christopher Plummer.

XINHUA