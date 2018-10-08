South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Jang Dong-gun coming to Singapore to promote zombie film Rampant

SINGAPORE - South Korean heart-throbs Hyun Bin and Jang Dong-gun will be flying into town on Oct 30 to promote their upcoming zombie movie Rampant.

Besides gracing a gala premiere for the film, they will also meet fans at a public event, details for which will be announced at a later date.

The movie, which is set in the Joseon era, is a period drama with zombie horror elements, with Hyun Bin playing a prince who discovers that the peasants in his kingdom are getting infected with a mysterious virus. Jang plays the minister of war, who hopes to take advantage of the chaos to overthrow the royal family.

This is the first time in 13 years that Jang, who is known for his television drama A Gentleman's Dignity (2012) and the movie Friend (2001), will be in Singapore for promotional activities. As for Hyun, currently seen in the thriller The Negotiation, he last came to the Lion City in 2013 for a fan meet event.

Singapore is the only international stop the actors are making to promote their new movie.

Rampant opens in cinemas on Nov 1.