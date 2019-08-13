South Korean rock band Day6 staging first concert in Singapore in October

SINGAPORE - Rising South Korean rock band Day6 will stage their first concert in Singapore on Oct 5 at The Star Theatre.

The five-member K-pop group - comprising Sungjin, Jae, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon, all in their 20s - entered the Korean music scene in 2015, and are known for their heart-tugging alternative rock songs.

They have five EPs and three studio albums to their name, and their songs include the groovy Shoot Me and the catchy Congratulations.

Their fifth EP, The Book Of Us: Gravity, released last month, peaked at No. 9 on Billboard's World Albums chart.

Of the EP's tracks, Time Of Our Life, also took home No. 1 wins on music programmes Show Champion and M Countdown.

The Singapore stop is part of their second world tour and tickets will go on sale on Sunday (Aug 18). Live Nation members can purchase tickets first on Saturday (Aug 17) from 10am to 11.59pm via www.livenation.sg.

All Cat 1 ($268) ticket holders will be entitled to enter a lucky draw for a chance to join in a Hi-Touch session with the band and winners will be announced three days prior to the show.