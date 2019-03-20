South Korean rapper Kush gets suspended jail term for cocaine use

SEOUL • South Korean rapper and producer Kim Byung-hoon, better known by his stage name, Kush, was sentenced to jail for habitual use of cocaine.

The Seoul Central District Court on Monday sentenced the 35-year-old rapper to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, for cocaine use.

Kim was also given probation, 80 hours of drug treatment and a fine of 875,000 won (S$1,000).

He bought 2.5g of cocaine and used the drug at his home on seven occasions in November and December 2017.

On his third purchase, he was on his way to pick up 0.48g of cocaine at a mailbox in a residential area in southern Seoul, when he was apprehended by police officers who were on a stakeout nearby.

When questioned by the police, Kim stated he suffers from chronic panic disorder and depression.

He claimed he took the drug in the hope of curing his insomnia.

Kim debuted as one half of hip-hop duo Stony Skunk in 2002.

He later turned to producing, creating several hit tracks, such as girl group 2NE1's I Don't Care and In The Club, and hip-hop singer Zion.T's Yanghwa Bridge.

Kim was signed on with The Black Label under YG Entertainment, but left the agency after the drug-use charges were revealed.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK