South Korean pop stars pledge support for Black Lives Matter movement

Artists from music label H1GHR Music standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.PHOTO: JAYPARK/INSTAGRAM
Published
21 min ago

SEOUL - South Korean pop stars, including Jay Park, Red Velvet's Yeri and Tiffany from Girls' Generation, have spoken up about and contributed to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

The US has seen nationwide protests after George Floyd, 46,died while being detained by police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

The South Korean stars have shared information in both English and Korean to spread the message to fans in South Korea and abroad.

According to Korean pop culture website Soompi, many South Korean celebrities have also adopted the Blackout Tuesday campaign, which was reportedly started by the US music industry to put a pause on promotional activities and reflect on how to support the black community.

Singer Park Ji-min, 22, known by her stage name Jamie, posted a note on Instagram to educate her fans and followers about the context and intentions of the movement.

California-born Amber Liu, 27, formerly of South Korean girl band f(x), shared an email template for writing in to officials about George Floyd's death.

She also retweeted news about Floyd's autopsy report and when Chauvin's charges were upgraded from third- to second-degree murder. Three other officers have also been charged.

American rapper and singer Jay Park, 33, who rose to fame as a member of South Korean boy band 2PM, has also been vocal on social media.

Born in Washington State, Park has previously said he was heavily influenced by American artistes, including several black performers such as Jay Z, Nas, Tupac and Usher.

@h1ghrmusic as a Label and the Artists at the label have collectively donated 21k to the Black Lives Matter organization. We will also be participating in black out tuesday and our 6/2 release has been pushed to 6/4. To all the people protesting stay strong and keep fighting. We support you and are with you🙏 #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd - -하이어뮤직은 최근 조지 플로이드를 비롯한 과거 다수의 희생자들과 흑인 인권을 위한 운동 'BLACK LIVES MATTER'를 지지하며, 하이어뮤직과 아티스트들은 마음을 모아 해당 운동 관련 캠페인 단체에 2만 1천 불을 기부하였습니다. 또한 6월 2일 예정되어 있던 음원의 발매 일정을 6월 4일로 변경하며 BLACK OUT TUESDAY 운동에 동참하겠습니다. 하이어뮤직은 모든 인격이 평등하게 살아갈 수 있는 세계로의 변화를 응원합니다
@h1ghrmusic as a Label and the Artists at the label have collectively donated 21k to the Black Lives Matter organization. We will also be participating in black out tuesday and our 6/2 release has been pushed to 6/4. To all the people protesting stay strong and keep fighting. We support you and are with you🙏 #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd - -하이어뮤직은 최근 조지 플로이드를 비롯한 과거 다수의 희생자들과 흑인 인권을 위한 운동 'BLACK LIVES MATTER'를 지지하며, 하이어뮤직과 아티스트들은 마음을 모아 해당 운동 관련 캠페인 단체에 2만 1천 불을 기부하였습니다. 또한 6월 2일 예정되어 있던 음원의 발매 일정을 6월 4일로 변경하며 BLACK OUT TUESDAY 운동에 동참하겠습니다. 하이어뮤직은 모든 인격이 평등하게 살아갈 수 있는 세계로의 변화를 응원합니다

After a brief hiatus from the South Korean music industry, he returned to the US and founded his own labels, AOMG and H1GHR Music.

On Monday (June 1), he posted a picture of artistes from H1GHR Music standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and said the label and artistes had collectively donated $21,000 to the cause.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. • ive added links in my stories on ways everyone can support & where i plan to donate to after Black Out Tuesday.
안녕하세요 여러분, 지난 며칠 동안 저는 미국에서 일어나고 있는 일들로 많은 생각을 하게 되었습니다. 저는 사람들이 이 일에 대해 반드시 모두가 알아야 하는 일이라고 생각하기에, 더더욱 글을 올리기 전에 신중히 제 생각들을 정리하고 얘기 하고 싶었습니다. 저는 K-Pop 음악산업에 관계자 분들이 이 일에 대해 전혀 마음을 쓰지 않고 있다고는 생각하지 않습니다. 온 신경을 쏟기엔 충분히 공감할 수 있을 만큼 잘 알고 있지 않을 뿐이라고 생각합니다.그래서 저는 제 계정을 통해 제 팬분들 뿐만 아니라 한국인으로써 현재 이 ‘Black Lives Matter(흑인의 목숨도 소중하다)’ 운동이 얼마나 중요한지 그리고 왜 관심을 갖고 동참을 해야하는지에 대해 도움을 드리고 싶었습니다. 한국의 다양한 산업은 흑인 음악 뿐 만 아니라 문화에서도 큰 영향을 받고있습니다. 제 지인분들 중에서도 훌륭한 흑인 예술가분들의 음악을 통해 누릴 수 있었던 즐거움과 다양한 경험을 토대로 음악인의 길을 걷게 되신 분들도 많습니다. 단지 피하거나 침묵을 통해 지나쳐서는 안됩니다. 이 것은 인간으로써의 권리를 지지하는 것이며, 전세계적으로 음악 산업 전반에 영향력을 가진 인류의 존엄성에 대한 것입니다. Black Lives Matter는 단지 조지 플루이드를 잔인하게 살해한 것에 그치는 것이 아닌, 미국 정부가 끊임없이 무시하고 단지 피부색 때문에 인간에 대한 조직적인 학대를 적극적으로 허용하는 것에 관한 이야기입니다. 이 일이 한국에서 일어나지 않았다고 해서 나와 관련이 없다는 뜻이 아니라는 겁니다. Black Lives Matter 운동은 전 세계 모든 사람들의 도움이 필요합니다. 제 팬분들과 동료 음악 산업 친구들, 동료들, 그리고 대한민국인으로써 왜 이 운동이 중요하고 필요한지 그리고 깊이 이해할 것을 말씀드리고 싶습니다 침묵은 절대 답이 아닙니다. 오직 행동만이 변화를 이끌어 낼 수 있습니다. 기부와 주변인들에게 알려주는 것, 그 어떤 방법이든 여러분의 목소리로, 여러분의 행동으로 보여주셨으면 좋겠습니다. https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co #blacklivesmatter https://blmkorea.carrd.co/
안녕하세요 여러분, 지난 며칠 동안 저는 미국에서 일어나고 있는 일들로 많은 생각을 하게 되었습니다. 저는 사람들이 이 일에 대해 반드시 모두가 알아야 하는 일이라고 생각하기에, 더더욱 글을 올리기 전에 신중히 제 생각들을 정리하고 얘기 하고 싶었습니다. 저는 K-Pop 음악산업에 관계자 분들이 이 일에 대해 전혀 마음을 쓰지 않고 있다고는 생각하지 않습니다. 온 신경을 쏟기엔 충분히 공감할 수 있을 만큼 잘 알고 있지 않을 뿐이라고 생각합니다.그래서 저는 제 계정을 통해 제 팬분들 뿐만 아니라 한국인으로써 현재 이 ‘Black Lives Matter(흑인의 목숨도 소중하다)’ 운동이 얼마나 중요한지 그리고 왜 관심을 갖고 동참을 해야하는지에 대해 도움을 드리고 싶었습니다. 한국의 다양한 산업은 흑인 음악 뿐 만 아니라 문화에서도 큰 영향을 받고있습니다. 제 지인분들 중에서도 훌륭한 흑인 예술가분들의 음악을 통해 누릴 수 있었던 즐거움과 다양한 경험을 토대로 음악인의 길을 걷게 되신 분들도 많습니다. 단지 피하거나 침묵을 통해 지나쳐서는 안됩니다. 이 것은 인간으로써의 권리를 지지하는 것이며, 전세계적으로 음악 산업 전반에 영향력을 가진 인류의 존엄성에 대한 것입니다. Black Lives Matter는 단지 조지 플루이드를 잔인하게 살해한 것에 그치는 것이 아닌, 미국 정부가 끊임없이 무시하고 단지 피부색 때문에 인간에 대한 조직적인 학대를 적극적으로 허용하는 것에 관한 이야기입니다. 이 일이 한국에서 일어나지 않았다고 해서 나와 관련이 없다는 뜻이 아니라는 겁니다. Black Lives Matter 운동은 전 세계 모든 사람들의 도움이 필요합니다. 제 팬분들과 동료 음악 산업 친구들, 동료들, 그리고 대한민국인으로써 왜 이 운동이 중요하고 필요한지 그리고 깊이 이해할 것을 말씀드리고 싶습니다 침묵은 절대 답이 아닙니다. 오직 행동만이 변화를 이끌어 낼 수 있습니다. 기부와 주변인들에게 알려주는 것, 그 어떤 방법이든 여러분의 목소리로, 여러분의 행동으로 보여주셨으면 좋겠습니다. https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co #blacklivesmatter https://blmkorea.carrd.co/

I've been trying to find the right words and I haven't been able to. This shouldn't happen. No matter the color of your skin, we ALL need to be part of the change. This needs to end. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
