South Korean indie band Hyukoh to perform in Singapore on March 23, 2020

SINGAPORE - One of South Korea's most popular indie bands Hyukoh is coming back to Singapore for a concert.

The four-man indie rock band, fronted by vocalist, guitarist and producer Oh Hyuk, will perform at Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands on March 23, 2020, as part of their 2020 Asia tour.

Tickets will go on sale for the public on Dec 12.

The band last held a concert here in February at the Esplanade Theatre as part of their last tour titled 24: How To Find True Love And Happiness.

The quartet, which debuted in 2014, has seen success since their first album, gaining praise for their unique musical style and Oh's distinctive vocals.

Early last year, the group bagged Song Of The Year with their hit Tomboy (2017). This year, they were invited to perform at Coachella, a music festival in California that is one of the largest in the world.

They also sang the Mandarin theme song to the recently released Taiwanese Netflix drama Nowhere Man as Oh, who is South Korean but raised largely in China, speaks fluent Mandarin.