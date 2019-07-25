South Korean idol Kang Daniel to meet fans in August

K-pop idol Kang Daniel will be coming to Singapore, the first stop of his Colour On Me fan meeting tour.

The 22-year-old will meet his fans on Aug 16 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets - priced between $98 and $298 - from 10am on Saturday via Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels.

Kang is one of the most bankable solo male acts in K-pop. His debut album Colour On Me has surpassed 450,000 pre-orders before its scheduled release today.

He also broke a world record previously held by Pope Francis - for gaining one million followers on Instagram in the shortest amount of time. He accomplished the feat in 11 hours and 36 minutes, breaking the Pope's 12-hour record.

The singer, who finished first in the second season of reality competition series Produce 101 (2017), was part of the boy band Wanna One - formed by the top 11 finalists of the contest. The group disbanded in January this year after their contract ended.

Despite being one of the most prominent members of the group, Kang's solo activities were put on hold after the disbandment due to a contract dispute, which led to a months-long lawsuit between him and his former talent agency LM Entertainment.

BOOK IT /KANG DANIEL FAN MEETING "COLOUR ON ME" IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Aug 16, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $298 from Sports Hub Tix from Saturday, 10am (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshub.com.sg)

He won the lawsuit and is now managed by the talent agency he set up, Konnect Entertainment.