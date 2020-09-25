South Korean heartthrob Hyun Bin's childhood photos released on Instagram to celebrate his 38th birthday

SEOUL - South Korean leading man Hyun Bin turned 38 on Friday (Sept 25) and his management agency posted his boyhood photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

The photos show the Crash Landing On You (2019) star as a child with a bowl haircut. He is wearing dark blue overalls in one photo and a red sweater in another.

According to Korean entertainment news portal Soompi, the posts were captioned: "Happy Birthday Bin! Baby angel Tae-pyung (Hyun Bin's birth name is Kim Tae-pyung), who's been stealing hearts since birth with his good looks, grew up into a handsome adult and became actor Hyun Bin, with whom all the living organisms in the entire universe have fallen in love."

The management agency, Vast Entertainment, was set up in 2016 by Hyun, who got his break in dramas such as My Lovely Sam-soon (2005) and Secret Garden (2010).

He became hugely popular after Crash Landing On You, a cross-border romance between a South Korean heiress and North Korean soldier, which was one of the highest rated South Korean series in cable television history. Hyun will next appear in a film titled Bargaining.

