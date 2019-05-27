South Korean film takes top prize at Cannes

PARIS • The Cannes jury were "bitten" by South Korean film Parasite, awarding it the top Palme d'Or prize on Saturday.

The ferocious satire and critical favourite is directed by Bong Joon-ho who said "I never imagined this" when he accepted the honour.

This is the first time a South Korean movie has won the Palme d'Or.

Sylvester Stallone, who was honoured at the festival, presented the Grand Prix, or second prize, to French-Senegalese film-maker Mati Diop for her feature debut, Atlantics.

French director Celine Sciamma won best screenplay for Portrait Of A Lady On Fire. Another critical favourite, this love story set in the 18th century centres on a female painter and a young woman whose portrait she is doing.

The best actress prize was presented to Emily Beecham, star of Little Joe, a mordant, amusing movie from Austrian director Jessica Hausner.

Antonio Banderas, star of Pedro Almodovar's widely loved Pain And Glory, got the best actor nod.

"This is my night of glory," he said, as the audience burst into applause.

One of the biggest surprises came in the best director race, won by Belgian brothers Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne for Young Ahmed.

They have won the Palme d'Or twice but their new movie was seen by many critics as a disappointment.

The most hotly anticipated film in the festival, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, left without any prizes.

