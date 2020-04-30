South Korean embassy holds K-pop song and dance contest for Singapore fans

South Korean Ambassador to Singapore Ahn Young-jip says he hopes the competition will provide solace and encouragement to everyone.
Published
35 min ago
janlee@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The South Korean embassy in Singapore is hoping to lift Singaporeans' spirits with K-pop.

From Thursday (April 30) to May 22, the embassy is organising its first K-Pop Online Fest - a competition open to the public, with food delivery vouchers as prizes.

Participants can enter the competition by uploading a 15 to 30 second clip of themselves grooving, dancing or singing to their favourite K-pop tunes on their Instagram feed and submit it with the hashtags #KpopSGunited and #StayStrong.

They must also tag the official Instagram account the embassy created for this challenge.

A maximum of up to three entries is allowed for each participant. While contestants can compete solo, the embassy is open to K-pop fans getting creative by having online collaborations with friends or roping in family members living under the same roof to participate.

A total of $5,000 worth of food delivery vouchers is up for grabs. The grand prize is a $500 food delivery voucher, with prizes of $50 to $300 food delivery vouchers for the other winners.

The challenge is open to all residents of Singapore. Go to the website for more information.

In a press release, South Korean Ambassador to Singapore Ahn Young-jip says he hopes the competition will provide solace and encouragement to everyone and highlights the importance of staying healthy and overcoming the coronavirus pandemic together.

