South Korean child star pushes herself with more diverse roles

Growing up in the spotlight is tough. For former South Korean child star Kim Yoo-jung, it has come to impact how she chooses her film roles today.

The actress, who will turn 20 in September, has been in the public eye since she was four years old, when she made her acting debut in 2003.

"There has been immense pressure. The entire public watches you grow up and there are a lot of eyes out there seeing you improve yourself as an actress, as a star," Kim said last Friday in an interview.

Speaking through a translator, the star was in town to launch the new Water Bank line from South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige.

She was announced as the new face of Laneige in January last year, succeeding K-drama actress Song Hye-kyo, who had been the brand's ambassador for the last 10 years.

On growing up in the public eye, she added with a wry smile: "It felt almost as if I had made promises to the public that I didn't literally make."

As such, she feels a sense of responsibility to her younger fans to continue improving her acting skills. That includes taking on new and more diverse roles to push herself.

She was speaking about her latest role - her first after a short hiatus from acting last year - in a new movie, The Eighth Night. Billed as a mystery thriller, the film is a stark contrast to the romantic comedies and dramas she has been in.

She plays a mysterious character who delivers a core message that is integral to the film.

"When I first received the script, I really enjoyed reading it. I'm still putting in a lot of thought when it comes to playing that role and immersing myself in the character," said Kim, who was last on screen as an unkempt cleaning woman in the 2019 romantic comedy series, Clean With Passion For Now.

Declining to give spoilers about her latest role, Kim teased: "The audience can look forward to a side of Kim Yoo-jung they might not have seen before."

She is currently on a break from filming to carry out her ambassador duties with Laneige. This is the second time she has visited Singapore, after a fan meet in 2017.

She held a second fan meet here at a Laneige pop-up in Plaza Singapura last Saturday.

The pop-up retailed the new Water Bank Hydro Cream EX - a recent favourite that she lists in her go-to products, alongside the brand's Layering Lip Bar and Cream Skin Refiner, which she carries around with her in the day.

On her dream role, she said: "I don't want to limit myself to any particular type of role. I believe the dream role changes with time as I grow.

"Now that I'm turning 20, I need a role I can best act out and relate to."