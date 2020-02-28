South Korean celebrities donate money, masks

SEOUL • Like their Chinese counterparts, celebrities in South Korea, where the coronavirus is spreading, are doing their part to help fight the outbreak.

Actor Lee Byung-hun, who is known for his role in Hollywood movie G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) and recently starred in the Korean political film The Man Standing Next, donated 100 million won (S$115,000) to the Community Chest of Korea.

"I deeply sympathise with the seriousness of... the Covid-19 epidemic, so I decided to donate in the hope that everyone will contribute," the 49-year-old was quoted as saying by South Korean media outlet Osen.

Gong Yoo, the star of zombie film Train To Busan (2016) and hit K-drama Goblin (2016), has also donated 100 million won to the Community Chest under his real name, Gong Ji-cheol. The 40-year-old has reportedly asked for his donation to be used to support medical staff and low-income families affected by the outbreak.

Actor Kim Woo-bin, actress Shin Min-a and actor Jung Woo-sung have also each given 100 million won to the same charity, JoongAng Daily reported. Actress Park Bo-young donated 50 million won.

Comedian and variety show host Yoo Jae-suk and actor Song Joong-ki each gave 100 million won to Hope Bridge-Korea Disaster Relief Association.

Actor Ahn Jae-wook donated 20 million won to the Korean Red Cross to help residents in Daegu, the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea.

Singer-actress Suzy, singer IU and actress Kim Go-eun each contributed 100 million won to non-governmental organisation Good Neighbours.

Rapper B.I, the former leader of boy band iKon, donated 100,000 masks as they have become one of the most sought-after items in the country.