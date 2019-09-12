South Korean actor Sung Hoon holding meet-and-greet in Singapore

SINGAPORE - South Korean heart-throb Sung Hoon will be coming to Singapore in the lead-up to awards ceremony StarHub Night Of Stars.

The 36-year-old actor will interact with fans at a meet-and-greet session when he is in town on Sept 27.Itwill be held at City Square Mall at 6pm.

The first 20 StarHub customers subscribed to Oh!K channel who present their StarHub Entertainment bill at the StarHub booth at City Square Mall at 3.30pm can take a photo with Sung.

The actor, known for dramas such as My Secret Romance (2017), began appearing regularly in the South Korean reality variety series I Live Alone last year. He had previously appeared on the show in 2017 in several well-received segments which boosted his popularity.

I Live Alone, which depicts how single celebrities live, is up for Favourite Variety Show award at the second edition of StarHub Night Of Stars - to be held on Nov 24 this year.

The award is decided by fans, who can visit StarHub's Facebook page to vote for their favourite variety show from noon on Friday (Sept 13).

I Live Alone is available on Oh!K (StarHub channel 816).

The channel, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, is airing a special weekend marathon throughout the month of October for I Live Alone every Saturday at 10.50pm.

Tickets to StarHub Night Of Stars are not for sale, instead, fans can visit StarHub's Facebook page to participate in activities to win them. More information is available at www.starhub.com/night-of-stars.

StarHub Night Of Stars, an awards ceremony founded last year by the local telco, aims to celebrate and showcase the best of entertainment. Last year, stars like South Korean leading man Lee Joon-gi and The Story Of Yanxi Palace's Qin Lan showed up for the event.

While this year's line-up has yet to be unveiled, it will include celebrities from China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.