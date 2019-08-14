South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi to hold fan meet in Singapore in October

SINGAPORE - South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi will be stopping in Singapore as part of his Asian fan meeting tour on Oct 26 to celebrate his 15 years in show business.

Tickets for the fan meeting, which will be held at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre, range from $138 to $248.

Sales begin on Aug 20 at 10am and pre-sales for IMC Live Global Fans will start one day earlier at the same time.

Those with VIP tickets, priced at $248, will receive a mystery gift and a group photo-taking session with Lee.

Additionally, 100 lucky fans will walk away with autographed posters at the fan meeting.

The 32-year-old's tour is titled Vagabond Voyage, a reference to his upcoming action-thriller series Vagabond, in which he plays a stunt actor. It is set to premiere in September on Netflix.

The drama reunites Lee with his Gu Family Book (2013) leading lady Bae Suzy.

Related Story South Korean heartthrob Lee Seung-gi on training to play a gangster

BOOK IT/LEE SEUNG-GI 2019 ASIA FAN MEETING VAGABOND VOYAGE IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Hall 7, Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive WHEN: Oct 26, 7pm ADMISSION: $138 to $248 from AirAsia RedTix (available online only, via www.airasiaredtix.com)

Lee's tour will include Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok as well, in addition to the sold-out shows he held in Japan and Taiwan.

The leading man of A Korean Odyssey (2018) and My Girlfriend Is A Nine-Tailed Fox (2010) is known as a "triple threat" in the South Korean entertainment industry due to his singing and hosting activities.

He debuted in 2004 as a singer and has multiple hits, such as Will You Marry Me (2009) and Return (2012), in his repertoire.

He has been part of the regular cast for variety programme Master In The House since 2017 - after the completion of his mandatory military service. He will also be seen in season two of Busted, Netflix's original mystery variety show.