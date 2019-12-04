South Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead

SEOUL • The bad news just cannot stop coming in the Korean entertainment industry.

Rookie actor Cha In-ha (above), 27, was reportedly found dead yesterday.

Details are sketchy for now, but the police are said to be probing the incident.

According to the allkpop portal, his agency said it has been notified and that it is "checking" to find out more.

In his last Instagram post, a solemn-looking Cha wrote: "Everybody, watch out."

He debuted as part of his agency's actor group, called Surprise U, in 2017 with a short film.

His career had shown promise, with him being cast in MBC's ongoing drama Love With Flaws.

That show stars Ahn Jae-hyun and Oh Yeon-seo, who had been accused by Ku Hye-sun of having an affair. Ahn is seeking a divorce from Ku.

The reports of Cha's death come in the wake of those of K-pop artists Sulli, 25, and Goo Hara, 28.

The latter two were found dead at home, with the authorities ruling out foul play. The two singers were cited by many as victims of cyber bullying in South Korea, with netizens criticising their romantic relationships.

There have been calls in South Korea to make it mandatory for netizens to use their real names when posting comments in a bid to protect the well-being of artists.

The latest tragedy has prompted fans to express their bewilderment and shock. Cha was "so talented and deserved more time and more love", one wrote.