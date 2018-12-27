South Korean actor arrested for drink driving

SEOUL • South Korean actor Son Seung-won, whose driving licence was revoked, has been taken into police custody for allegedly injuring two people while drink driving.

Seoul Gangnam Police said yesterday that Son was suspected to have hit another car while driving under the influence of alcohol near a movie theatre. Two men who were inside the car were injured and sent to hospital.

The actor reportedly attempted to flee, driving away approximately 150m until a civilian and taxi driver stopped his car. According to the police, he had a blood alcohol level of 0.206 per cent. The legal limit is 0.05 per cent.

Police confirmed that Son had previously been caught drink driving in September and his licence was revoked since last month.

The police will determine whether to request an arrest warrant after investigating.

Son is likely to be the first celebrity to face charges under the Yoon Chang-ho Act, a recently passed Bill in South Korea that calls for stronger punishment of drink drivers.

The 28-year-old star is best known for his musical career, taking the lead role in the Korean rendition of Hedwig And The Angry Inch in 2013.

He also starred in the first and second seasons of the JTBC series, Hello, My Twenties!.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK