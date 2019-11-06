South Korea to ban faces of celebrities on alcoholic drinks

SEOUL • The K-pop industry is set to lose one source of lucrative income.

The authorities are planning to outlaw a marketing practice that sees companies using the faces of celebrities on the packaging of alcoholic drinks.

According to Korea Times, the Ministry of Health and Welfare does not want people to drink because of a perceived "cool" factor linked to the product endorsement by famous names.

Irene of girl group Red Velvet, singer IU and singeractress Suzy have been tapped by companies to ramp up sales.

"Popular celebrities such as actors or singers wield great influence over children and teenagers, so putting their photos on alcohol bottles and cans should be avoided," politician Nam In-soon was cited as saying by Korea Times.

According to a 2014 study by Euromonitor, South Koreans consumed 13.7 shots of liquor a week on average.

The Russians downed 6.3 shots and the Americans had only 3.3.

The Korean authorities are now intensifying measures to get people to sober up, in response to complaints that not enough is being done, compared to the stringent efforts to stamp out smoking.