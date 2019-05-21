South African comedian Trevor Noah's first stand-up show in Singapore in August

SINGAPORE - South African comedian and host of late-night talk and news satire television programme The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, will be making his way to Singapore for the first time for a stand-up comedy show on Aug 19 at The Star Theatre.

This is part of his Loud And Clear tour, which will also see him making stops in Asia in Hong Kong and Japan.

Tickets ranging from $98 to $198, go on sale via Sistic, the hotline 6348-5555 or at all Sistic authorised agents.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 10am on May 22 for American Express Centurion Card members, and at 4.30pm on the same day for American Express Platinum Card members.

Pre-sales for all other American Express Card members kick off at 10am on May 23.

General public sales start at 10am on May 24.

As political commentator and executive producer, 35-year-old Noah has hosted Comedy Central's Emmy Award and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show since 2015.

In 2016, he also published a best-selling autobiography. Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood chronicles his years growing up in post-Apartheid South Africa as the mixed-race son of a white father and a black mother.

The book is set to be adapted into a film starring Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o as his mother Patricia.

His most recent comedy special, Son Of Patricia, was released late last year on Netflix.