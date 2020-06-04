Soulful, uplifting new tunes

These 10 releases by Singaporean acts in the past month include inspiring songs, meant to lift spirits during the pandemic, by the likes of indie band M1LDL1FE, singer-songwriter Shabir and rapper Thelioncityboy.

1 INDIE POP/INDIE ROCK

SMALL LANES

M1LDL1FE

Indie band M1LDL1FE return with Small Lanes, the first of three singles they will release this year.

Singer Paddy Jonathan Ong sings in the chorus: "I don't really know where to go/Moving is the only thing right".

The winners of the Noise Singapore 2014 Music Mentorship Programme prize say in a press statement: "The lyrics talk about pushing through uncertainty and how sometimes, the only way through a tough time is to ride it out. It was written as a reflection of our journey as a band and some of the personal rough patches we were going through, so to release it in a time when we're experiencing the most uncertain of times is accidentally prescient."

2 POP/SOUL

SUJUD

Fathin Amira

Television viewers may remember Fathin Amira as a contestant on local and regional singing reality shows such as Asia's Got Talent (2015), Singapore Idol Season 3 (2009) and The Final 1 (2013).

The singer-songwriter's latest single Sujud is an ode to those facing sadness and grief and a hopeful reminder that better times lie ahead.

3 HIP-HOP

VEGGIE WRAPS, VOL. 2

BGourd & Fauxe

He might be a new name but rapper Bgourd, who performs in a mask and his trademark green costume, has already put out his second release of the year: Veggie Wraps, Vol. 2.

Backed by music from producer Fauxe, it is a follow-up to his debut EP Veggie Wraps, Vol. 1, which was released in January this year and was a collaboration with producer Halal Sol.

4 DREAM POP

TOO WELL

Shye

Too Well is the latest single from Shye, the bedroom pop singer-songwriter who won the Vans Musicians Wanted 2018 contest at the age of 16.

She is expected to release her second EP this year, a follow-up to her debut EP Augus7ine (2018).



5 SOUL

MR WITHERS

Tim De Cotta and Evanturetime featuring Bobbi Brown

Singer, songwriter and bassist Tim De Cotta's new single Mr Withers pays tribute to the late American soul music icon Bill Withers, who died of heart complications in late March this year.

A collaboration with producer Evanturetime and rapper Bobbi Brown, it comes three years after the release of De Cotta's debut album The Warrior.

"It's about leaning on each other, hoping the best of days are to come if we believe we won't be done frail by life and its many setbacks," he says.

"It's a tribute to Bill's spirit and tenacity, which kept him true to his music and message as much as possible in a rapidly changing world."



6 FOLK/INDIE ROCK

FOR THE TIME BEING

Hanging Up The Moon

Indie folk outfit Hanging Up The Moon, comprising scene stalwarts Sean Lam, Alexius Cai, Victor Low and Dean Aziz, are back with their fifth release, For The Time Being.

Available on streaming services and on vinyl, it is also the band's first EP. The four tracks were inspired by the friendships struck up during the band's recent tour of Japan and Taiwan and includes a collaboration with Taiwanese rock act Skip Skip Ben Ben's Lin Yiloh.

7 HIP-HOP

COULD BE WORSE

Thelioncityboy

Rapper Thelioncityboy's new song Could Be Worse is an inspiring tune to help his fellow Singaporeans get by during the pandemic.

With lyrics that reference home-grown personalities ranging from Dick Lee to Gurmit Singh, he chooses to focus on gratitude during this bleak time.

"This is a difficult time for all of us in Singapore and around the world," he says in a press statement. "We're all doing our very best to adjust to a new normal and yet, in the midst of all this bleakness, I've been thinking more about what I have. A family, friends, a home, my little recording set-up in my kitchen and food on my table, these things I cherish now more than ever."

8 POP

EZHUVOM

Shabir

Singer-songwriter Shabir's newest song Ezhuvom is a rousing interpretation of Bella Ciao, a 19th-century Italian protest folk song that was recently made popular by Netflix series Money Heist.

The music video features a diverse cast of artists from India and Malaysia, as well as local names such as actor Bobby Tonelli.

The tune, like the rest of the songs from Shabir's upcoming EP Lockdown, is an inspirational number to lift spirits during the pandemic.



9 ELECTRONIC

UPLOADING VOL. 1

Various Artists

Uploading Vol. 1 is a gathering of music makers from the home-grown electronic scene who have been featured in the bimonthly beats/electronica club night, Uploading.

The line-up of artists and producers includes Halal Sol, Fauxe, Intriguant, Cravism and a collaboration between Kiat and Deborah Emmanuel.



10 MATH ROCK/POST-ROCK

NARA

Hauste

Nara is the third single that instrumental rock trio Hauste have released this year, following Happy and Panda, released in March and April respectively.

The band are expected to release their second full-length album, Patterns, in the coming months.

The work will incorporate genres such as R&B, jazz fusion, indie pop and synthwave.