Soul anthems make Aretha Franklin a symbol of black pride and women's liberation

DETROIT (WASHINGTON POST) - Aretha Franklin's exceptionally expressive singing about joy, pain, faith and liberation earned the Detroit diva the title of Queen of Soul.

One of the most influential singers in the history of American popular music, Franklin, who died on Aug 16 at 76, secured lasting fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

She explored the secular sweet spot between sultry rhythm and blues and the explosive gospel music she had grown up singing in her father's Baptist church.

The result was potent and wildly popular, with defining soul anthems that turned Franklin into a symbol of black pride and women's liberation.

Her calling card: Respect, the Otis Redding hit that became a crossover smash in 1967 after Franklin tweaked it just so, transforming the tune into a fervent feminist anthem.

Twenty of her singles topped Billboard's R&B chart and more than 50 reached the R&B Top 10 over a six-decade recording career.

A graceful mezzo-soprano stylist, she had remarkable range, power and command.

"She just bared her soul, she exposed herself, she did everything but get on the floor and scream and cry," singer Natalie Cole told VH1.

In Franklin's music, the politics were mostly personal, even when she sang about being "Young, Gifted and Black". But she became the multi-octave voice of the civil rights movement, performing at rallies staged by Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, a family friend.

In 1968, at the apogee of her career when she was in her mid-20s and recording soul classic after soul classic on Atlantic Records, she said: "Soul to me is a feeling, a lot of depth and being able to bring to the surface that which is happening inside, to make the picture clear."

Long before she abruptly axed a half-year's worth of performances and appearances in November 2010 (doctor's orders were cited), her health had been a source of concern, mostly because of the considerable weight she was carrying.

When she resurfaced in 2011 for a brief concert tour, Franklin told AARP magazine that she had shed 39kg. She attributed the change to diet and exercise - and also that she had had pancreatic cancer.

Her career could be divided neatly into two parts: the Atlantic Records years in the late 1960s and 1970s, and everything else, with some periods more fallow than others.

Before she became a superstar, she was a young pop-jazz singer struggling to find her voice on Columbia Records.

Earlier, in 1956, at 14, she had released her first album of hymns and spirituals. Her career was placed on hold when she twice became pregnant. She had two sons by the time she was 17. She signed with Columbia in 1960, spending six years at the label. She recorded jazz and pop albums that produced some minor hits.

When Jerry Wexler came calling on behalf of Atlantic Records in 1966, everything changed. "He provided the vehicle to allow me to perform and express myself," Franklin told the Wall Street Journal.

In his autobiography, Wexler said: "I had no lofty notions of correcting Columbia's mistakes. My idea was to make good tracks, use the best players, put Aretha back on piano and let the lady wail."

She won 18 Grammy Awards for her recordings, many of them in a category created in 1968 seemingly to acknowledge her singular greatness: Best female R&B vocal.

Ever since, just about every powerhouse songstress - from Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson to Annie Lennox and Whitney Houston - has been measured against Franklin.

When Rolling Stone ranked Franklin as the greatest singer of the rock-and-roll era, another of her acolytes, Mary J. Blige declared, "She is the reason why women want to sing."

Franklin's relationship with Atlantic ended at the end of the 1970s, after a string of disappointing releases. She signed with Arista Records around the time of her showstopping turn in The Blues Brothers, the 1980 movie in which she sang her classic Think.

Under the direction of Arista chief Clive Davis, her career rebounded, with pop-rock hits that included Who's Zoomin' Who? and Freeway Of Love. During the second half of her career, she toured intermittently, hampered by a fear of flying that she developed in 1982 after a turbulent flight from Atlanta to Detroit.

Even though her hits slowed, Franklin was no museum piece in the latter stages of her career. She won three Grammys in the new millennium - the final one in 2008, when she and Blige were honoured for best gospel performance for Never Gonna Break My Faith.

Accurately, if immodestly, Franklin accepted the regal moniker Queen of Soul.

"It's an acknowledgement of my art," she once said.

"It means I am excelling at my art and my first love. And I am most appreciative."