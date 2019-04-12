Sophie Turner finds goat yoga more exciting than getting proposal from fiance Joe Jonas

NEW YORK - Sophie Turner has got Joe Jonas' goat.

The Game Of Thrones actress, who recently tried the new goat yoga fad, said: "I've never felt that excited about anything in my life, ever. And I've been proposed to and that wasn't even the best day of my life, this was."

In goat yoga, baby goats, which wander among the human participants, are occasionally placed on their backs while they hold a pose.

"The excitement I felt throughout my body when I saw the goats walk in was just complete and pure ecstasy," said Turner, 23, who poured her heart out in a video released by British Vogue on Thursday (April 11).

"I didn't really do any yoga, I definitely felt myself distracted. I did nothing but pet goats."

Jonas, 29, who recently caused a stir with a music comeback with brothers Nick and Kevin, confirmed recently on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and Turner are planning to get married this summer.