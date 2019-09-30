Sony, Disney make peace over Spider-Man

LOS ANGELES • Sony Pictures and Walt Disney's Marvel division are patching up their relationship after a high-profile split rocked Hollywood.

The two companies have agreed to co-produce the next Spider-Man movie, ending a dispute that clouded the future of one of the industry's biggest franchises.

The compromise gives Disney a 25 per cent share of the profit from the film, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The studio had been requesting as much as 50 per cent previously, said the source, who asked not to be identified because the terms are private.

As part of the pact, Spider-Man will also be featured in a future Marvel Studios movie, the companies said last Friday. Ms Amy Pascal, former chairman of Sony's film studio, will produce the next stand-alone Spider-Man film, scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.

The two sides had previously been unable to agree on new terms for their partnership and the dispute splashed into public view last month.

A falling-out would have kept Marvel president Kevin Feige, known for ensuring Marvel's quality control, from working on new Spider-Man films.

It also would have kept Sony's character from appearing in separate Disney movies, banishing the character from the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Even though Spider-Man is a Marvel superhero, Sony acquired the rights to the character long before Disney bought Marvel Entertainment for US$4 billion in 2009.

Sony used to produce Spider-Man films on its own, but after a few less-than-stellar instalments, it teamed up with Disney for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and this year's Far From Home - Sony's highest-grossing movie of all time. Spider-Man, played by British actor Tom Holland, also appeared in the MCU movies as the protege of Iron Man.

Spider-Man fans on social media have pleaded with the companies to repair the rift, arguing it would ruin the storyline that had been built up for years.

Last month, Sony blamed the impasse in part on Mr Feige being so busy producing other Disney movies. But he seems no less busy today - in fact, he is in discussions to work on a new Star Wars film.

People familiar with the situation had said the financial issue was the bigger conflict. With the agreement to get 25 per cent of the profit, Disney is on the hook for a quarter of the next film's costs, said one of them.

With the matter resolved, Holland will now reprise the title role of Spider-Man in the new picture. He was also featured in the MCU films, including this year's Avengers: Endgame.

BLOOMBERG