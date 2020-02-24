Sonic The Hedgehog tops weekend box office again in North America

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Video-game adaptation Sonic The Hedgehog outdrew two new releases and stayed at No. 1 at the box office in North America for a second weekend, a welcome win for Paramount Pictures.

The film brought in US$26.3 million (S$36.9 million), Comscore estimated on Sunday (Feb 23). Analysts had expected about US$30 million.

Sonic is a rarity among movies based on video games: a box-office winner with legs. It is also the biggest hit for Paramount since the last Mission: Impossible movie in 2018.

A new release, The Call Of The Wild, based on the Jack London classic about a sled dog - captured second place.

The 20th Century Studios film benefited from Harrison Ford's star power and generally good reviews with a 65 per cent positive rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes, but there has been a glut of dog movies in recent years.

That led to diminishing returns for the genre, according to Box Office Pro.

The Call Of The Wild took in US$24.8 million. Analysts had expected about US$17.5 million.

The new horror film about a life-like doll, Brahms: The Boy 2, from STX, landed in fourth place with US$5.9 million. Analysts had expected US$6 million. It was mostly panned by critics.

The returning Birds Of Prey from Warner came in at third place, while Sony's Bad Boys For Life held onto fifth place.