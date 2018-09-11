Sonic showcase at Zouk

A new force for electronic dance music (EDM) in Asia is putting on a showcase at Zouk tomorrow - and it is bringing the big guns.

Among the performers at music label Liquid State's Liquid Nights tour at Zouk are chart-topping Norwegian-British DJ-producer Alan Walker and Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop juggernauts BigBang, who has a passion for DJ-ing.

Liquid State is a joint venture between Sony Music Entertainment and China's Tencent Music Entertainment that was announced in January this year.

The label was set up to feed into the huge EDM market in Asia, leverage on big name acts, as well as boost emerging Asian artists.

"Electronic dance music is one of the best genres to promote and market in Asia as there is no language barrier in this genre," says Mr Andy Ng, vice-president of Tencent Music Entertainment.

"The label already has many artists and DJs joining and they are coming from regions such as Hong Kong, China, South Korea and, of course, Alan from Norway."

Walker is behind hit song Faded, which received gold and platinum certificates in more than 23 countries.

"We have an ethos of 'East meets West' and aim to provide a cultural exchange through the power of music," adds Mr Ng.

BOOK IT / LIQUID NIGHTS SINGAPORE: FEATURING ALAN WALKER, SEUNGRI & CORSAK

WHERE: Zouk, 3C River Valley Road WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm till late ADMISSION: $50 at the door. Each ticket includes one standard house pour. Availability of door tickets will be subject to club capacity on event day

With Liquid State, new acts have the opportunity to work with well-known artists, be part of crossover collaborations and "learn from them and receive exposure while collaborating with the big guys".

He also hints that more big names will join the fold.

"We have been in talks with some well-known international DJs and they are keen to join the Liquid State family," he says.

Already, their initiatives have borne fruit. Ignite, a single by Walker, Seungri, singer Julie Bergan and producer K-391 released in May, has garnered more than 160 million streams worldwide.

Walker, for instance, says he is excited about working with Asian artists and exploring Asian music.

"Asian artists have a whole new sound, which I find interesting... It gives me the opportunity to explore new melodies," says Walker in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times. "I also think there are a lot of opportunities in the Asian market for me as an artist."

Emerging artists like Shanghai-based producer Corsak, who has a single called Reverse under his belt, will also get to shine tomorrow during a live set. His brand of melody-driven EDM is inspired by the likes of Avicii, Coldplay and Swedish House Mafia.

"My first track featured Mandarin vocals, but my next release, out next month, will be in English," says Corsak, whose real name is Hu Mengzhou.

" I have been making a lot of new music this year, together with artists whom I respect."

Liquid Nights will be the label's second big showcase after the sold-out first edition that took place in May in Seoul, South Korea.

The showcase will round off ongoing independent music festival Music Matters, which is taking place across Clarke Quay and other venues.

Liquid State says it is also in talks with a few acts from Singapore about collaborations, but did not give details.

As for whether the hype surrounding EDM will burst, Mr Ng says: "I don't think there will be a bubble for EDM and, in fact, I don't see a bubble applying to the music industry.

"As long as we provide and create quality music, people are willing to spend and pay."