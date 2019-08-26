Someone You Loved singer Lewis Capaldi to play in first Singapore show

SINGAPORE - Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, best known for 2019 breakout pop ballad Someone You Loved, will perform at Capitol Theatre on Jan 11, 2020. It will be his first time performing in Singapore.

Someone You Loved, first released as a single from his 2018 EP Breach, is among the songs that have stayed at the top of the UK Singles Charts for the longest time, having spent seven weeks at No.1.

The song has also held steady in Singapore's Top 10 music charts since July 2019.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, also topped the British album charts for six weeks after it was released in May 2019.

The 22-year-old was nominated in the Critics' Choice category at the 2019 Brit Awards, but lost out to singer Sam Fender.

Capaldi released his debut EP, Bloom, in late 2017.

Tickets from $102 go on sale on Wednesday (Aug 28) 10am, for Lushington mailing list subscribers while public sales start on Friday (Aug 30) 10 am.

All tickets are available from www.apactix.com, by calling 3158-8588, at the box offices at Singapore Indoor Stadium and The Star Performing Arts Centre, Scotts Square's concierge desk and at all SingPost outlets.