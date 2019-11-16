Sodagreen frontman sued by record label boss

Wu Ching-feng, frontman of Taiwanese band Sodagreen, has been sued by his former mentor and record label boss Will Lin, whom he parted ways with last year to go independent.

Lin reportedly said he owns the copyright of 270 songs penned by Wu.

But Wu's lawyer told Taiwan's Apple Daily that Wu did not hand over the copyright of his songs to Lin, and the two had only an exclusive licence agreement, which allows for only Lin to use Wu's songs during the period of the agreement.

Wu's lawyer said the deal lapsed at the end of last year and added that Lin asked for a temporary injunction for two of Wu's new songs, Singer and As A Monster, to be removed from music-streaming services, but the application was turned down by the Intellectual Property Court in Taiwan.

Taiwanese reports say Lin was irked that Wu sang two of Sodagreen's songs on Chinese reality television series Singer 2019 without his permission and decided to take the singer to court.

While Lin has yet to respond to media queries, Sodagreen's leader A-Fu has spoken in support of Wu: "We believe creators should be able to sing their own songs."

He added that the group's plans to return next year - they took a three-year hiatus in 2017 - will not be swayed by the court case.

Wu seemingly responded to the controversy via an Instagram story, quoting the words of Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore: "The world has kissed my soul with its pain, asking for its return in songs."

Lin discovered the six-man Sodagreen at the Hohaiyan Rock Festival in 2003. They signed on to him and released music under his label.

The band shot to fame with the ballad A Small Love Song (2006). Their album Winter Endless (2015) won Best Band and Best Mandarin Album Of The Year at the 2016 Golden Melody Awards .

During the band's hiatus, Wu collaborated with various artists and released his first solo album Spaceman this year. He will hold his first solo concert in Taiwan on Nov 23.