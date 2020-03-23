So donates 1,000 masks instead of giving son birthday present

Hong Kong singer William So, who celebrated his son Jazz's third birthday last Friday, decided to forgo the gifts and instead donated face masks to the elderly in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Saturday, he posted a photo of himself with his wife Anita Fung and Jazz and a video of them celebrating with a cake.

So, 52, wrote: "Time flies. Jazz celebrated his third birthday yesterday and he is increasingly more understanding.

"I did not buy any gifts for him this year and instead took HK$4,400 (S$822) from his savings to buy 1,000 face masks for needy senior citizens in Shek Kip Mei (public housing estate).

"Thanks to my old friend (former actress) Shirley Cheung for her help, we went upstairs to send rice and daily necessities to the elderly who live alone.

"It was a bit cold yesterday, but we brought happiness to everyone who received the face masks.

"I hope that when Jazz grows up, he will appreciate how fortunate he has been and understand that having the capability to give is a blessing."

So is known for Mandopop hits such as Men Shouldn't Make Women Cry and It's Hard To Love Someone.

He was previously married to Singaporean Jane Foong and is part of the Cantopop group Big Four, together with his long-time friends, singers Dicky Cheung, Andy Hui and Edmond Leung.